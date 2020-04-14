BISHOPVILLE -- Agnes Graham Drayton of Bishopville, SC, died on her 101st birthday, Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cokesbury, SC, daughter of the late John Marion and Mai Eloise Banks Graham. She was predeceased by her husband Edward R. Drayton, Jr. and her son Marion G Drayton, five sisters and two brothers.She is survived by her sons Edward R. Drayton III (Linda) of Hartsville, SC, Thomas A. Drayton (Ami) of Bishopville, SC, and her daughter-in-law Frances R. Drayton of Bishopville, SC, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.Agnes and Edward started City Nursery in 1950 and added a florist shop in 1955, fulfilling their passion for flowers. One of her greatest joys in life was having family members visit, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.Agnes had a genuine love for others. She was a wonderful mother and believed in her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved Bishopville and Lee County and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and The American Legion Auxiliary.A private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Fran Connell. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.The family extends their great appreciation to her caregivers and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, PO Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010.Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.
