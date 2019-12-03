Addie Virginia Blanchard, 76, of Effingham, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by her family. Mrs. Blanchard was born a daughter of the late Maebell Turner Powell and Vesper Powell, Sr. She received her Associate Degree from Columbia College and had worked for Southern Bell for seventeen years. Mrs. Blanchard and her first husband, Sam Hill, started Sam Hill Fencing. She retired from Lowes. She was a long-time member of Christian Assembly and was active in the Church ministry. She is currently a member at St. Anthony Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Vesper "Dick" Powell, Jr. Mrs. Blanchard is survived by her husband, William J. Blanchard; son, Al Hill of Effingham, SC; daughter, Shannon Robinson (Terry) of Darlington; step-sons, Glen Blanchard (Maureen) of Tarpon Springs, FL, William J. Blanchard, Jr of Nashville, TN, and James Blanchard (Rozzy) of Greer, SC; step-daughter, Gini Kivi of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Sarah Kimball Hill, Sam Hill II, Shiloh Hill, Brock Robinson, Summer Harrelson, Magon Harrelson and Lindsay Smiler; and brother, Arbie Powell (Carol) of Effingham, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Turner Cemetery in Effingham, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 7:00 PM - -9:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

