MULLINS -- Mrs. Addie Mae Alford Best, 85, widow of Carl Francis Best died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home after an illness.Mrs. Best was born February 20, 1934 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Owen and Addie Jane Rouse Alford. She was retired, having worked in the meat department of several grocery stores. Mrs. Best was a devoted member of Mullins First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Pearls of Wisdom Sunday School Class and the Young At Heart Choir.Surviving Mrs. Best are: 2 Sons: Morris Windell Best of West Columbia and Darrell (Nancy) Best of Mullins; her Grandchildren: Jamie Best, Heather Mulledy, Elizabeth Lindell, Destiny Best and Amy Best; 4 Great Grandchildren; a Brother, Paul Alford of Cool Springs; and 2 Sisters: Rachel Mishoe of Conway and Ruth Collins of Green Sea.Mrs. Best was predeceased by 2 sons, Scott Best and Ronnie Mike Best; a brother, William Alford; and 3 sisters, Bethany Brown, Mary Lee Register and Bertie Butler.The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, November 3, from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Cox-Collins Funeral Home, with Rev. Robbie Baxley and Rev. Jim Kirkland officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Mullins First Baptist Church Cargivers, P.O Box 443, Mullins, SC 29574 or Crescent Hospice, 1318 3rd Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
