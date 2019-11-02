MULLINS -- Mrs. Addie Rebecca Miller Guyton, 85, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.Mrs. Guyton was born October 16, 1934 in Horry County, a daughter of the late James Edgar Miller and the late Nina Lee Allen Miller. She had retired from Anvil Knitwear and was a homemaker.Surviving Mrs. Guyton are, her Children: Willie (Donna) Guyton of Mullins, Irene (Jerry) Brewer of Mullins and Faye (Danny) Roberts of Mullins; her Grandchildren: Ray (Holly) Brewer, Lee (Sherry) Brewer, William (Heather) Roberts, Heather Hufford and Karra Jones; 12 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great Grandchildren; and 2 Sisters: Molly Strickland of Conway and Esther Smith of Irmo.Mrs. Guyton was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Willie Julius Guyton, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.The family will receive friends Monday morning, November 4, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Red Hill Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the mausoleum chapel, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
