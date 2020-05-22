Private Graveside Service for Miss Aashon Delvon Woods will be conducted 11:00 AM Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Sansbury Cemetery, 757 East Main Street, Timmonsville, SC, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Aashon was born May 23, 1996 to Monica Denise Woods and Robert Grace in Florence, South Carolina. She died Sunday, May 17, 2020.Aashon was a proud 2018 graduate of Timmonsville High School. She was employed with Marion School District as a Classroom Assistant. Aashon loved her family and she loved to fish.Survivors include her mother, Monica Denise Woods; her father, Robert Grace; a sister, Makayla Patrice Woods; a brother, Jiheem Lorenzo Woods; her grandmother, Minister Patricia (Jacob "JQ") Quillen; her grandfather, George W. Burch; an uncle, Fredrick Lashawn Woods; two aunts, Cynthia Irene Woods and Buronicka Woods; a great uncle, David (Gloria) Thompson; a special cousin, Carmellia Woods-Wingate; a very special friend, Jasmine Godbolt; and a host of aunts; other relatives; and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Aashon Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.