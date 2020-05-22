Private Graveside Service for Miss Aashon Delvon Woods will be conducted 11:00 AM Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Sansbury Cemetery, 757 East Main Street, Timmonsville, SC, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Aashon was born May 23, 1996 to Monica Denise Woods and Robert Grace in Florence, South Carolina. She died Sunday, May 17, 2020.Aashon was a proud 2018 graduate of Timmonsville High School. She was employed with Marion School District as a Classroom Assistant. Aashon loved her family and she loved to fish.Survivors include her mother, Monica Denise Woods; her father, Robert Grace; a sister, Makayla Patrice Woods; a brother, Jiheem Lorenzo Woods; her grandmother, Minister Patricia (Jacob "JQ") Quillen; her grandfather, George W. Burch; an uncle, Fredrick Lashawn Woods; two aunts, Cynthia Irene Woods and Buronicka Woods; a great uncle, David (Gloria) Thompson; a special cousin, Carmellia Woods-Wingate; a very special friend, Jasmine Godbolt; and a host of aunts; other relatives; and friends.
