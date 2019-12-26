LANE -- Alvin Laurence Chandler, Jr., 82, passed away at Prince George Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.Mr. Chandler was born February 22, 1937, in Williamsburg County, a son of the late Alvin Laurence and Janie Belle Royal Chandler. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School. Mr. Laurence was a partner in Chandler's Garage in Lane. He was an accomplished pianist and organist; starting his career at Lane Presbyterian Church, and he retired after 25 years at Kingstree United Methodist Church and after retirement he played at Lane United Methodist Church. Mr. Laurence played for many weddings, funerals, and special occasions in our community. He loved his fur babies. Surviving Mr. Laurence are: his daughter, Ellen C. (Tommy) Stuckey, of Nesmith; his brother, Don (Bertha Ann) Chandler, of Kingstree; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Lane United Methodist Church with a burial in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Mr. Laurence's family will receive friends following the committal service at Union Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Lane United Methodist Church, PO Box 38, Lane, SC 29564. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.