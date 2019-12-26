LANE -- Alvin Laurence Chandler, Jr., 82, passed away at Prince George Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.Mr. Chandler was born February 22, 1937, in Williamsburg County, a son of the late Alvin Laurence and Janie Belle Royal Chandler. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School. Mr. Laurence was a partner in Chandler's Garage in Lane. He was an accomplished pianist and organist; starting his career at Lane Presbyterian Church, and he retired after 25 years at Kingstree United Methodist Church and after retirement he played at Lane United Methodist Church. Mr. Laurence played for many weddings, funerals, and special occasions in our community. He loved his fur babies. Surviving Mr. Laurence are: his daughter, Ellen C. (Tommy) Stuckey, of Nesmith; his brother, Don (Bertha Ann) Chandler, of Kingstree; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Lane United Methodist Church with a burial in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Mr. Laurence's family will receive friends following the committal service at Union Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Lane United Methodist Church, PO Box 38, Lane, SC 29564. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.

