FLORENCE Mr. A. J. Tucker was a beloved son, husband, father, nephew, uncle, doorkeeper, but most of all a servant of God. Mr. A. J. Tucker of Kingstree, South Carolina entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus the Christ.Mr. Tucker, a devoted member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence South Carolina, under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Norman Gamble, served the church well as a faithful Usher, until the decline of his health.He was predeceased by his parents and his loving wife, Henrietta Mitchun Tucker of Kingstree, South Carolina.Mr. Tucker leaves to cherish his precious memories: three sons, Stanley (Peggy Marie) Tucker, Vincent Tucker, and Bobby Tucker; a grandson, Issac Tucker; a dear sister, Mattie Tucker; and a host of nephews; nieces; cousins; and extended church family, who loved him dearly. The Tucker family wishes to thank the family, extended church family and many friends for your love, prayers of solace, and support and Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC for their professional service.
