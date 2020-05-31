FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of the Senior Citizens Association in Florence County are on standby to take applications for a second round of shelf-stable meal boxes.
The application process will be over the phone, and a drive-thru pick up is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at two locations.
• Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence, SC 29505.
• Lake City Senior Center, 198 North Acline Drive, Lake City, SC 29560.
For any Florence County senior citizen (SCA non client) experiencing health issues and/or limitations, the SCA will provide one box with five meals at a first-come, first-serve basis, at two locations. Those who have received a box at another time are still eligible to receive another.
To apply for this emergency meal relief program, call 843-669-6761.
For Lake City, Johnsonville and Scranton areas, call extension 223 (Fannie Kennedy).
For all other areas, call extension 226 (Brittany), 231 (Jesseca) or 241 (Myrna).
All precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the meal distribution such as no contact, six feet social distancing, mask, gloves and implementing a drive thru for this emergency senior nutrition response. Seniors will be asked to remain in their vehicles during the drive-thru distribution.
People who are looking for ways to help local senior citizens during this crisis can contribute a monetary donation to SCA at seniorcitizensassociation/donate, or they can mail in a donation and mark it for the disaster relief fund.
Application eligibility:
• 60 years or older.
• Lives in Florence County.
• Experiencing health issues and/or limitations.
• Not a current SCA client.
The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County is a private, nonprofit 501 (c) (3) community-based organization. SCA relies on grants, donations, contributions, membership fees and assistance from volunteers to provide services and assistance to Florence County senior citizens.
