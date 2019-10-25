LAKE CITY, S.C. – Hundreds gathered Thursday at Lake City’s historical Bean Market for a night of music and entertainment, compliments of Nashville, and to raise money for the local Boys & Girls Club.
A fundraiser for the Lake City Boys & Girls Club, the sixth Writers in the Round featured Frank Rogers, Monty Criswell, Derek George and Justin Adams.
Tony Taylor, the Lake City Boys & Girls Club director, said this is the third event he has attended since becoming director, and the event has in part helped him become a fan of country music.
“I want people to know how great this event is,” Taylor said.
He said he wants to make sure everyone knows of the great people who come together to contribute for the event from behind the scenes.
Taylor said the event brings the “big city music to our small-town venue.” The venue was packed. When Florence resident and native Buzz Rogers opened the events of the evening, in his welcome he reminded the attendees that there is “nothing to compare to this in the state.”
Frank Rogers, the son of Buzz, who is also originally from the Pee Dee but now lives in Nashville, is the mainstay of the music fest. The award-winning songwriter brings with him three others to make music and tell the stories behind some of their songs.
Joining Frank Rogers this year, Criswell, a keyboardist from Alabama, opened with a song that he said was inspired by his wife, “Southern Side,” made popular by singer Frankie Ballard. He followed that one with “Cutting Onions,” a song set that he said will come out on the next Tim McGraw album.
George, from Mississippi, who has spent time in bands and “playing guitar for Brian White,” opened with a song that was cut by Blake Shelton. “Little Bit South of Heaven” appears on his “Bringing Back the Sunshine” album.
Adams, from Oklahoma, dubbed by Frank Rogers as a “rising star,” lrobably won’t be back next year because he’ll be playing in some stadium. He opened by saying, “So I don’t have as many hits as these guys,” and talked about his hit that died at No. 42 on the charts.
“It just stopped playing a couple of months ago …” he said to laughter in the room. He opened with “Everybody Knows Everybody Knows Everybody,” an ode to small towns.
Frank Rogers opened the night with the song that “just about sums up my life.” “This,” by Darrius Rucker, in reality talks about how “missing one stoplight” can change your life, he said.
Witty banter among the four artists and shared jokes added to the laughter of the evening.
