Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 9:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.57 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 19.6 FEET BY JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS AND LOGGING INTERESTS. FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT TIMBERLAND AS FAR DOWNSTREAM AS YAUHANNAH TWO WEEKS AFTER THE CREST PASSES PEE DEE. LOGGING EQUIPMENT NEEDS TO BE MOVED. &&