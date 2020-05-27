JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The City of Johnsonville, Florence School District Five and the Johnsonville Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) recognized the Johnsonville High School Class of 2020 with banners attached to utility poles along S.C. 41/51 and Broadway Street.
Each double-sided banner features a picture of a graduate and their name and will given to the senior once the banners are removed.
“We are doing this as a kind gesture to the graduates who were not able to have the traditional celebration and recognition given to seniors before them,” Johnsonville Mayor Johnny Hanna said.
JACC President Barbara Black said this year’s seniors have had so much taken away from them because of the pandemic.
“This is our way of making a positive impact on their graduation year,” Black said.
“The board of trustees and Florence five staff are very proud of the accomplishments of the senior Class of 2020,” Florence County School District Five Superintendent Randy Smiley said. “The banners, donated by the town, Chamber of Commerce and the Florence 5 Board of Trustees, serves to honor each of our graduating students as they move to the next phase of their lives.”
Johnsonville High School Principal Sam Tuten said the collaboration between the entities to recognize the Class of 2020 displays the commitment to the young people of the community and school.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JHS will not be able to have tradition graduation exercises. The school has prepared a plan to allow each senior to graduate in the gym with their family present.
