Big Picture

The evening's 80 participants mingled and enjoyed live music during the November Cocktails & Cuisine in Lake City.

 DIANNE POSTON OWENS/SPECIAL TO NPO

LAKE CITY

Eighty people enjoyed fine dining Nov. 16 at the November Cocktails & Cuisine at the Stables in Lake City. The culinary event was one of two presented this year as part of the Lake City Culinary Series.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.