HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Dale Johnson, a Hemingway business owner, appeared before the Hemingway Town Council meeting Nov. 14 to ask the council to look into allowing nonresidents to vote in local elections.
Johnson and his wife are business owners in Hemingway, though they do not live within the town’s limits. Johnson said he and other business owners who don’t live in the town would like a say in the town’s decision-making process.
This past year, Johnson and his wife helped organize a fundraiser for the Hemingway Police Department. That fundraiser, he said, raised approximately $9,000 and is coming up again the third Friday of February 2020.
According to Johnson, 90 percent of business owners do not live in Hemingway, and they should have a say as to what goes on in town.
Mayor John Michael Collins told Johnson the town would have Town Attorney Greg Askins look into the matter. Johnson went on to ask for support for the upcoming Police Department fundraiser, by way of the town offering extra trash cans, advertising, etc.
Johnson was asked to provide a list of needs, and Collins said the town would do everything it could to help and support the fundraiser.
In other business, Collins asked about getting tag readers for the town’s police cars.
“For officer safety, I think they are a great tool,” he said.
Town Administrator Joe Lee is to get prices, and the items will be discussed at the December meeting.
Lee reported that the town was presented a safety award from the municipal association, giving the town $2,500. Lee also said some old buildings in town need to be torn down, and he is getting prices regarding demolition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.