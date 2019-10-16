LAKE CITY, S.C. — Hot, new music and hot, southern barbecue are on the menu for Lake City this weekend as the Rhythm & Q’s BBQ & Live Music Competition rounds out festival season.
The new festival celebrates the food of the Southeast and some of the region’s best music with a competition and big prize money up for grabs in both categories.
Attendees will have a chance to sample chicken wings and barbecue from some of the best cooks in the South and have a front row seat for some of the region’s best up-and-coming musical acts at the Clash at the Crossroads competition — a nod to Lake City’s crossroads heritage and the legendary crossroads where blues musician Robert Johnson is said to have sold his soul to the devil.
Musicians from South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia will vie for the top prize. Six finalists were decided, but not yet announced, through online voting. The six will perform live on Saturday before a panel of judges as they vie for a large cash prize.
In addition, three more bands will compete for the $5,000 Drew’s Dream award package. Two of those bands will perform Friday. The third will open for the six finalists at the Clash on Saturday.
The “Drew’s Dream” package was created in honor and memory of Drew Braxton Ridout, who spent much of his childhood in Florence and graduated from West Florence High School in 1989.
Ridout was a dedicated musician who played in several regional bands through the years, the last with his brother Pearce Ridout in North Myrtle Beach-based Tanglespeak. The package was designed by Ridout’s family to honor his love and passion for the music and arts communities.
“Drew was such a fantastic musician in his own right,” his mother Anne Pearce Burroughs said. “He began to uncover his exceptional musical talents while he was in junior high school, and it just grew from there. He taught himself guitar, was a gifted singer and a notable songwriter. He absolutely loved performing live, and he always supported others who were following their musical dreams.”
Ridout died suddenly in 2013, and his mother and family said Drew’s Dream is just another way they keep his memory and legacy alive.
“He had such a love and zeal for life and music,” Burroughs said, “and we want to always keep that alive.”
Nashville singer Easton Corbin will headline Saturday’s Clash at the Crossroads. Corbin recently toured with Carrie Underwood, and his latest top-5 single “A Girl Like You” has garnered rave reviews.
For a full schedule of festival events, visit rhythmnqs.com.
