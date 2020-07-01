CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A recovery truck driver is unaccounted for and a Charleston County Sheriff's Deputy injured in a Wednesday morning crash on the Don Holt Bridge on Interstate 526 over the Cooper River in Charleston.
The 9:50 a.m. crash happened in the west bound lanes when a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer struck the back of a sheriff's cruiser which had stopped to assist a rollback wrecker with a disabled vehicle in the roadway on the bridge, said Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol
The crash propelled the cruiser into both the deputy and the recovery truck driver as well as other vehicles, Southern said.
The deputy was transported to a Charleston area hospital where they being treated for "serious injuries," according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
The US Coast Guard and other marine patrol agencies are searching the river for the truck driver, Southern said.
The crash remains under investigation.
