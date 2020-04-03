COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce paid out millions in unemployment claims from Sunday, March 29, through Thursday, April 2.
The agency reported Friday that it had paid out approximately $10 million.
“I am happy to report that our agency has paid out approximately $10 million in unemployment benefits from Sunday, March 29 through Thursday, April 2," Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said. "We know this is much needed financial support for South Carolinians, and this is just the beginning of the benefits that will continue to flow into the state’s economy. We have been getting thousands of questions about the recently passed legislation, and I want to assure you that on Saturday, March 28, Gov. McMaster and I signed documentation to accept federal funds on behalf of South Carolina."
The department also encourages employees who believe they may qualify for the additional $600 weekly benefit, available under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, to file a claim.
“While we do not yet have all of the guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor to implement these funds, I feel confident enough to advise individuals who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 — APPLY! We have listed the expanded eligibility details below, but I want to clarify that if you are already receiving benefits — you will not lose your $600 weekly addition — when we receive the federal funding, it will be applied to your account retroactively beginning with claims filed for the week ending April 4,2020.”
The department does not yet have technical guidance or a start date for the CARES Act provisions, but there are many types of individuals who would not normally qualify for unemployment insurance benefits, such as self-employed workers, that could be eligible under a program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Individuals who may be eligible include for the pandemic unemployment assistance include those who file a 1099 form, who are self-employed, who are church employees, who are nonprofit and governmental employees, who are independent contractors, who are other gig economy workers, and those who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.
Subject to guidance from the federal Department of Labor, benefits may be paid retroactively from the time the employee separated from his or her job or otherwise became eligible under the federal CARES Act, not from the time the application was submitted or approved.
If a person has applied for unemployment insurance benefits and been found not eligible, that person may be eligible for weekly benefits provided for under the CARES Act. Those persons must also have been diagnosed with COVID-19, had a diagnosed household member, be the primary person providing care for someone who can't go to school or another facility because of the closures, be unable to reach work because of the quarantines issued, or have been supposed to start work but was unable to because of the shutdowns, or have had to quit because of the virus or the shutdowns.
Those payments could be made retroactively to the time of filing.
Claims can be filed online by clicking the MyBenefits Portal on the top right side of the agency’s website: dew.sc.gov or by calling 1-866-831-1724.
Patience is encouraged in filing a claim.
For step-by-step instructions on how to file, visit dew.sc.gov/covid-hub and click on the jobseeker page.
These individuals will also need to login into their account each week to confirm that they are still unemployed. This is known as weekly certification.
