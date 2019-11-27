FLORENCE, S.C. – The Salvation Army will make the Christmas holiday a little brighter this year for many of the less fortunate in the six-county Pee Dee area it serves.
Its annual Empty Stocking Fund will once again provide toys for children, gifts and Christmas meals for senior citizens, including those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and the needy. The six-county area served by the Salvation Army of the Pee Dee is Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro.
The Empty Stocking Fund has been around for more than 10 years, said Heather Steverson, business administrator with the Salvation Army. She said the purpose of the Empty Stocking Fund is to provide Christmas and a meal for families in need.
Families must apply and meet specific criteria to receive assistance from the Salvation Army this Christmas. The names of qualifying children of these families are placed on the organization’s Angel Tree. One will be located at the Magnolia Mall near the Food Court, and members of the community can select a child from the tree to purchase Christmas gifts for. Each angel tag on the tree includes a child’s name, age clothing and shoe sizes and wish list for Christmas, Steverson said.
Those filling the wish of a child are asked to bring the items unwrapped by Dec. 12 to the Salvation Army office in Florence or the new distribution center at 1229 Broughton Boulevard in Florence. Steverson said the distribution center had to be switched after many of the tags were made up, so the location on the tag is incorrect.
Last year, the Salvation Army of the Pee Dee raised $100,194 to fund the Empty Stocking program, which helped 1,243 individuals, provided 7,184 toys and gifts, fed 327 families and 1,675 individuals in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and provided them with 3,396 gifts.
According Steverson, the Red Kettle program/ringing of the bells helps provide additional funds to cover the cost of gifts and meals, as do individual donations and grants.
Steverson said distribution dates and times have been pre-set with the qualifying families.
To volunteer with the Empty Stocking Fund, contact the Salvation Army of the Pee Dee at 843-662-4461.
