FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Family YMCA will host its 21st annual father-daughter dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Southeastern Institute for Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
Tickets are $25 per family and can be purchased at the Florence Family YMCA.
The dance is only for dads and their daughters (no mothers allowed).
During the event, there will by heavy hors d’oeuvres, mostly consisting of desserts, and a photo opportunity for father-daughter duos. Professional photographers will be taking photos. Photos will be available for purchase.
“We look forward to seeing everybody and the daddies and daughters together,” said Cindy Averitt, senior director of programs and communications. “We look forward to seeing how everyone has grown each year.”
Money earned from the event will go back into the community to help with the YMCA scholarship campaign, which helps with membership, programs and child care.
Tickets for the dance always sell out, Averitt said. So those who plan to attend should buy them in advance.
For more information call the YMCA at 843-665-1234 or visit florenceymca.org.
