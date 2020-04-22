FLORENCE, S.C. — Buttons, envelopes, stickers, old paper, labels, random string, even that coffee cup wraparound holder from Krispy Kreme — for Michelle Bailey of Florence, there is no such thing as junk.
Only potential.
No, Bailey’s not a hoarder. She’s a junk-journaler.
Though many people are unfamiliar, the term is fairly self-explanatory. Bailey uses materials most would consider trash or junk to create beautiful, personal journals documenting her life, travels, daily adventures and, most of all, her walk with Jesus Christ.
Still a relative rookie in Christianity, the self-proclaimed “Jesus freak” stumbled upon the art through a social media post about Bible journaling.
“I had only been a Jesus follower for a very short time and basically, I was scrolling through Instagram one day and came across a post about a Bible giveaway, a journaling Bible,” Bailey said. “I had no idea what it was at the time, but it intrigued me, so I entered. Lo and behold, I won it, and that’s how I got started.”
A journaling bible is a Bible created specifically for artwork on the Bible pages. Journaling Bibles typically have wider margins, and some include a blank page next to each text page. Several journaling Bibles include pre-decorated pages for coloring in addition to blank margin space.
The journaling Bible that Bailey won included a very basic set of pens and a few other materials to get her started, but Bailey said it didn’t take long for her to realize she was going to need more tools.
“I started out just doodling with colored pencils and some of the pens,” she said. “At first, I didn’t really understand the whole concept. But I was a new Christian, and I would hear a sermon at church and come home after church and dive into the sermon scripture and create around those particular verses and my particular interpretation of them or how they spoke to me. It’s also a great way of learning the Bible. I started worshipping through art and that’s when the whole concept really started clicking for me.”
Bible journaling quickly grew into a daily routine for Bailey, who said she couldn’t get enough of spending time in devotion and worship through art. Before too long, she began reaching out to others across the country who shared her love of journaling and traveling to journaling retreats to meet and praise with them through art.
“It’s truly a community of Christian women,” Bailey said. “On these retreats, women from all over the United States come together to create and journal together. It’s an amazing experience, and I have made some dear friends through these retreats, women I now consider best friends. We pray together, we journal together. It’s an amazing community of women to be a part of.”
Since she got started with Bible journaling in 2015, Bailey has completed several journaling Bibles. Her love of Bible journaling has grown into creating similar journals for various aspects of her life. Some of them are photo albums, some are daily diaries, some are dedicated to periods and loved ones from different eras of her life. Others are themed collections. But they all have one thing in common — they’re made from scraps and materials and items most people throw away.
“The technical term for it is mixed media,” Bailey said. “I’m always looking for new materials to incorporate — everything from tissue paper to washing tape, recycled envelopes, rice bags, clothing tags, ribbons, lace, old buttons, old book pages and covers. You name it, I’ve probably used it in some way. You can start journaling with anything, anything you find or have around your house. You don’t have to buy a fancy notebook or the most expensive pens. That’s not what it’s all about.”
Each journal is its owner’s personal creation, and according to Bailey, there are no mistakes. Though some pages turn out prettier or more artsy than others, it’s the journey that matters, not the end product.
“It’s helped me through some dark, dark times, and from a community standpoint, it has introduced me to a large circle of like-minded, creative Christian women, or Christian creatives, as we call it,” Bailey said. “I’ve journaled about childhood. I’ve journaled about family. My grandmother passed away recently who was a very big part of my life, and I’m currently working on a journal completely dedicated to her. It’s nice to make pretty things and I love sharing my work with others, but it’s a very personal thing for me, too. True art journaling is wonderful therapy for the mind and soul.”
Because so many friends and family members have inquired about faith and art journaling, Bailey has held a few starter classes in private homes and a beginner’s course at The Healing Arts Exchange. She said she loves sharing her passion with others and is always open to a group class if people are interested.
“It’s something anyone can do,” she said. “You don’t have to be an artist or even creative. You can stick with the basics or get as intricate and fancy as you’d like. The possibilities really are endless.”
To see Bailey’s creations, follow @mikosun on Instagram. To find examples of other journalers’ work, search #biblejournals, #mixedmedia, #faithart, #documentedfaith and #ilovebiblejournaling on Instagram. For information about classes with Bailey, email her at mikosun@hotmail.com.
