FLORENCE, S.C. – Learning a foreign language has many benefits. For Wilson High School junior Sophie Watson, learning a foreign language has taken her to the U.S. Finals of the International German Olympics.
Watson went to Chicago at the beginning of December for the competition, sponsored by the Goethe-Institut Chicago, to compete against seven other students in knowledge of German language and culture.
Though Watson did not win the competition, she said she enjoyed getting to participate in the competition and go sightseeing in Chicago.
During the competition, Watson was tested on several aspects of the German language, including speaking, writing, listening, reading and presentation skills.
“With the competition, there were several parts where we were speaking and collaborating with other people, and I thought that that was enjoyable,” Watson said. “One day there was a skit that we put on, and that was very cool that we get to work with other people and do something like that in another language.”
Watson collaborated with students who are learning German from all over the U.S., she said.
“It was really cool to meet people who take German all over the country and just be able to compare experiences,” Watson said. “There’s not a lot of people who take it so it’s cool to see other people who have similar backgrounds in learning German as well.”
Watson said the presentation portion of the competition was nerve wracking though she did not feel overwhelmed. A panel of judges composed of professors and individuals who work with the Goethe-Institut watched the competition.
“It was a little bit intimidating because they’re obviously very well-versed in German, and there were moments were times where I was not sure if I was doing this right, but for the most part with the reading, writing and the listening, that wasn’t as nerve wracking,” Watson said.
To qualify for the competition, Watson was nominated by her German teacher, Lucia Huang, to take a qualifying test, and she placed in the top seven in her division, allowing her to travel to Chicago for the competition. Watson said she thought there was no way she’d be chosen as one of the top seven.
“Honestly, I was really surprised. So I'd taken the practice test and the qualifying test, and I was like, ‘you know, maybe it'll be OK, maybe I'll make it,’ but I thought it was kind of a long shot because I mean, there's seven kids at my level who were chosen,” Watson said.
Watson’s trip to the U.S. Final Round of the German Olympics is not the first time her German studies have led her to travel. Over the summer, Watson traveled to Germany for an all-expenses-paid trip to live in Germany for a little less than a month.
Watson lived in Bavaria, a state in the southeastern area of Germany, where she attended classes with her host sister and went sightseeing.
Watson started studying German in the seventh grade after seeing her older sister study German because she thought it looked interesting. Little did Watson know at the time, German would become one of her favorite subjects in high school and provide her with several opportunities.
“I guess when I started studying it in seventh grade, I didn't really realize how much of an effect it would have like: that I'd be able to study abroad in high school, that I'd be able to get to go and compete at this level,” Watson said. “I've also really enjoyed my teachers. I've had great teachers.”
