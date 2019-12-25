Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 8:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.44 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 11.9 FEET BY JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 11.5 FEET...FLOODWATERS SPILL OVER INTO YARDS OF ALL RESIDENCES ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE. &&