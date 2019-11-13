FLORENCE, S.C. — Cadet 2nd Lieutenant John “Tre” Davis III recently received his Citadel Ring in the recent 2019 formal Citadel Ring Ceremony.
The ring ceremony signifies the culmination of the physical training and rigorous academic study as required by Citadel cadets. In order to participate in the Citadel ring ceremony, cadets must have:
A specific academic classification.
A required cumulative GPR.
Passed the Corps Physical Fitness Test.
Met height/weight requirement.
The Citadel’s ring ceremony also represents the strong tie between the state and the college, and the ideals on which the college was founded. Almost every feature of the ring is symbolic of a goal or an attainment of past members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.
Davis is a 2016 graduate of Wilson High School and a senior at the Citadel. He is the son of Sheila and John Davis II.
