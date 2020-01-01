FLORENCE, S.C. — A West Florence senior spent the weekend before Christmas at a Turning Point USA summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, after a video of him asking a question of Beto O’Rourke went viral.
Christopher Palke was invited to the fifth annual Turning Point USA Student Action Summit after organizers saw a video of him asking O’Rourke for actual evidence that President Donald Trump is a racist.
O’Rourke, a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, held a town hall in Florence on Aug. 27 at Seminar Brewing Co.
Palke, wearing a Trump hat, was one of the people to ask the former congressman from Texas a question during the town hall. He asked what actual evidence O’Rourke had that President Donald Trump was racist.
This drew several jeers from the Democrats attending the town hall. Palke had to start and stop several times as he asked his question.
Then, he asked what more O’Rourke planned to do to help minority communities other than what the Trump administration has already done.
“Well, honestly, it was because I was tired of not only him [O’Rourke] but most of the candidates basing their campaign on ‘Trump is an awful racist man’ and not what they would do for America,” Palke said via text Friday afternoon.
Palke said he wanted to lay out some facts that he felt would disprove the claims of O’Rourke and others that Trump is a racist.
In August, African-American unemployment hit a record low of 5.5% — the Bureau of Labor Statistics started to track the number in the 1970s — in the Trump economy. Hispanic unemployment also tied a record low that month.
Also, over 6 million Americans have left the food stamp program under Trump.
O’Rourke responded first by thanking Palke for attending the town hall. Then he responded by referencing Trump’s warnings of an invasion of criminals from the southern border and Trump’s referring to illegal alien criminals as “animals.”
“Those are words that he’s used: predators, killers, somebody mentioned s---hole countries which was his description of nations in Africa,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke also referenced Trump’s asking of what it would take to get immigrants from Sweden instead of less developed nations.
He also spoke about Trump’s attacks upon “the Squad,” a group of four female congresswomen of color, Trump’s attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings, and Trump’s questions about Barack Obama’s birthplace.
“So, I don’t know how much more evidence that we need for the president’s racism,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke also said that hate crimes had risen by 200% in counties in which Trump held rallies in 2016.
Then, Palke raised his hand again but O’Rourke shot him down, saying he didn’t want to debate Palke and had already answered his question.
This drew loud cheers from most of those attending.
Palke said O’Rourke’s response was essentially that Trump is racist and then offering a bunch of things that were “just not true” or “misleading.”
“So, I’d say his response was not good, but that’s what I would have expected,” Palke said.
A video of Palke’s questions and O’Rourke’s responses soon went viral. A person from Turning Point USA saw the video and invited Palke to the summit.
According to its website, Turning Point USA is “a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk.” The organization’s mission is to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.”
Trump was expected to address those attending on Dec. 21.
The student summit is also expected to feature Kirk, Donald Trump Jr., Glenn Beck, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Sean Hannity, Candace Owens, Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Judge Ken Starr.
Cruz ran against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016 and later faced a strong challenge from O’Rourke to retain his Senate seat.
The student summit was held at the Palm Beach Convention Center through Dec. 22.
