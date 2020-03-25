FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars has been postponed because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Dancing For Our Future Stars is tentatively planned for mid-June. The competition will still take place at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
Voting is still open to the public, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is Dr. Vivek Vasuki, who is a partner in Carolinas Centers for Sight. Vasuki’s dance partner is Erin Haynes. Vasuki and Haynes will be dancing to “Billy Jean” by Michael Jackson.
Vasuki recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: Initially I didn’t think there was any chance I’d do it, but then I thought it would be a fun thing to do. I am definitely humbled to do it. I have always thought advocating for schools would be important. I think it’s a good cause, and I thought it would also be a good challenge for me to do something outside of my comfort zone.
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: I think the community is only as good as the schools. So, it starts there; that’s your foundation. I think it’s as important as anything else we do for kids.
Q: What is the most exciting part of preparing for the competition up to this point?
A: Just getting to know my fellow dancers. Getting to know my partner and learning how difficult dancing is.
Q: Do you have a background in dance?
A: I have zero background in dance.
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: I really enjoy sports with a racket. Recently, I’ve started playing pickle ball a lot. That’s been a lot of fun.
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: Falling or splitting my pants.
Q: How have your co-workers responded to your dancing?
A: They’ve been super supportive and energetic and looking forward to seeing me do something they never thought I’d do.
Q. Are you competitive at all?
A: I’m usually pretty competitive, especially if it is something I think I’m good at.
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: We’ll have to see. I realize after doing it how much work it takes to become proficient in one dance, so it’s a skill I’d definitely like to build. We’ll just have to see if I can make time for it in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.