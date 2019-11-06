FLORENCE, S.C. — A few years ago, Reagan Roberson decided it was time for a change.
After more than 20 years as a hairdresser, she wasn’t ready for a total career change, but she couldn’t help thinking there was something missing in her professional life.
“I’ve been a hairdresser for all this time, and I love my work and my clients, but I just felt like I needed something else in my career,” Roberson said.
Roberson always had been interested in skin. She suffered her own skin problems as a teenager and young woman, so she started checking into aesthetics programs.
“I found an aesthetics school in Columbia I wanted to go to, so I made it work around my work schedule and I graduated, but then I started thinking, ‘OK, now what am I going to do with this?’ ” Roberson said. “The salon I had been working in for many years didn’t offer skin care or have the room for me to do both there, and I’d always wanted to eventually have my own place, so I talked with my husband, and we decided it was the right time for me to do it.”
Roberson began looking at possible locations and quickly found an available space at Rainbow Square, a small shopping center on Rainbow Drive, between West Palmetto Street and Cherokee Road. It was a space with which she was quite familiar.
“I actually worked in this exact place when I first got out of cosmetology school many years ago,” Roberson said. “So it was kind of like coming full circle.”
Roberson immediately told the landlord she wanted it. Though she quickly saw potential, she said, she had her work cut out for her with the space.
“It had been a salon before, but the colors were not my style at all,” she said. “The place was very, very depressing. The walls were navy and a deep yellow, and the floors were not what I wanted. So we knew we had a lot of work to do.”
Roberson and her husband, Glen, jumped right into the project and did all of the work themselves from floor to ceiling. The result was a complete transformation. Now open for business, Bella Illume Beauty House features hardwood floors and bright, funky furniture complemented by colorful, eclectic artwork throughout.
“It’s definitely my own style, and that’s what I wanted,” Roberson said. “I wanted to keep it small and personal, and that’s why it’s called ‘Bella Illume Beauty House’ rather than salon or studio, because I wanted it to be an extension of my own house — funky and fun but cozy and comfortable.”
Bella Illume offers a full menu of beauty services including hair, pedicures, spray tan, facials, body waxing, hair and lash extensions, as well as skin treatments including ProCell Therapies. ProCell brings together professional microneedling technology and human stem cell science to improve the skin appearance. ProCell improves the appearance of aging skin, increases the vitality of the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, acne and acne scarring. It also improves the clinical health of skin by stimulating a rejuvenation cascade that the body has built in.
“I didn’t have good skin growing up. In fact, I had really bad skin problems,” Roberson said. “But people never listened to me. I remember telling me to just go out and get a little sun and it would dry it right up. Of course, now we know that sun is the WORST thing you could do for your skin. People don’t realize that skin problems really affect your self-esteem and self-worth. There are all sorts of services and treatments out there for acne and all kinds of other skin conditions people deal with so I want to help people who are going through this and make them feel pretty again.”
Though Bella Illume is open for business now, Roberson will hold a grand opening Holiday Market and Open House from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The open house and market will feature work by several local artists with a wide array of specialties from drawings to Christmas decorations to refurbished furniture.
“The idea for the market part of the open house just came from talking to artist friends of mine,” Roberson said. “We’re all trying to build our businesses so I said, ‘Why don’t we all try to help each other out?’ This was a way I could do this, and we’ve got some fantastic artists who are going to be here. The great thing is they’re all so different so they won’t be stepping on each others’ toes, and everybody’s work is just amazing.”
The public is invited to the open house to check out Roberson’s new digs, shop and enjoy refreshments. Bella Illume is at 307 S. Rainbow Drive, Florence. For more information, visit Bella Illume’s Facebook page or call 843)-616-1670.
