Two Florence teens earn Eagle Scout rank

FLORENCE
First Presbyterian scouting ministry presented two Eagle Scout awards on Nov. 25.
The Scouts from Troop 477 at First Presbyterian Church were Nicholas Olsen and Arthur Siegel.
Scout executive Michael Hesbach offered congratulations on behalf of the BSA and challenged the Scouts to give back to scouting as leaders.
The Scouts were presented American flags that had been flown over the South Carolina capital in their honor, a gift from Rep. Jay Jordan, and Pee Dee Area Council President-elect Porter Stewart gave the Eagle Scout Charge.
Current Scout Council President Walt Barefoot offered congratulations and presented certificates.
Nicholas Allen OlsenNicholas Olsen, 18, is a 2019 graduate of Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School. He now attends The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina as a cadet private in the Palmetto Battery.
Nicholas began his scouting career as a Cub Scout in 2007 with Pack 475 at Central United Methodist Church, where he earned the Arrow of Light.
In 2012, he became a member of Troop 477 at First Presbyterian Church. Nicholas attended Camp Coker for four summers. He was voted into the Order of the Arrow in 2015 and completed his ordeal that summer. He became a member of the Brotherhood in 2016.
Nicholas’ favorite part of scouting is backpacking. In addition to Camp Coker, he participated in many camping adventures, including whitewater rafting, spelunking, climbing mountains in Wyoming and in 2017 and 2019 attending Philmont, where he led a crew of seven Scouts on a 70-mile trek.
Over the course of his seven years as an active member of Troop 477, Nicholas earned 27 merit badges. He served the troop as quartermaster (one year), patrol leader (two years) and most recently as the senior patrol leader.
For his Eagle Scout project, he built and installed bat boxes to help reduce the number of mosquitoes on the rail trail and the local area around Naturally Outdoors. Nicholas joins his father, Scott Olsen, and his uncle, Richard Olsen, as an Eagle Scout. His grandfather, Theodore Olsen, served as a scoutmaster for more than 30 years.
At The Citadel, Nicholas plans to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish. He is considering a career as a contracted officer in the United States Army.
Nicholas Olsen is the son of Scott and Leslie Olsen. His sister, Lauren, is a junior at Trinity-Byrnes.
Arthur Rabon Siegal
Arthur Siegal, 16, is a sophomore at West Florence High School, where he is a National Honor Society member. He is active in Youth in Government and serves as representative for the sophomore class.
He has also enjoyed playing for both West Florence’s basketball and soccer JV teams.
Arthur is a member of Beth Israel Congregation, where he has roles in the Temple Youth Group and is studying for his confirmation.
Arthur began scouting in the first grade with Pack 476 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where he was led by his mother, Robin, as the den leader. As a Webelo, he crossed over to Boy Scouts to Troop 477 at First Presbyterian Church, where he has served as patrol leader for three years and as quartermaster. He was tapped out for The Order of the Arrow and completed his ordeal in 2016.
Arthur thoroughly enjoyed his four summer camps at Camp Coker, where he spent his free time at the canteen meeting other campers and playing table tennis. He enjoyed Camp Coker so much that he served as a staff member for a fifth summer working in the kitchen.
Some of his favorite trips while in Scouts were the annual ski trip to North Carolina with his troop and camping on the Yorktown.
For his Eagle Scout project, Arthur planned and organized a landscaping project at Temple Beth Israel, where he cleared the grounds and planted more than 100 plants for ground cover in a front bed. The project took more than 70 hours with the help of Scouts and friends.
After high school and Scouts, Arthur would like to attend the University of Georgia for undergrad and pursue a degree in architecture or civil engineering.
Arthur is the son of Robin and Adam Siegal. He has a younger sister, Mae Margaret.
