DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School sent its largest team to the SCISA State Debate Tournament in Orangeburg.
Three teams placed in their divisions. In the Novice Division, Dylan Odin and Grace Cleveland placed second statewide, and Maya Chokshi and Jackson Lowe placed sixth statewide.
In the Varsity Division, Lyndie Reining and Cooper Poston placed fifth statewide.
This year SCISA is also forming its first Debate All-Star Team, which will go on to represent SCISA in national debate events in the 2020-2021 academic year. Cleveland and Odin were chosen for the Novice All-Star Team, while Poston and Reining were chosen for the Varsity All-Star Team.
