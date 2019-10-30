DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate school recently hosted nearly 100 students and parents who came to the campus to participate in the school’s annual College Night.
The event hosted admissions representatives from 15 colleges and universities in six states: Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
“We were really pleased to have so many diverse programs represented at College Night,” said Weston Nunn, Trinity-Byrnes’ director of college placement. “We wanted to showcase bigger state schools and smaller private colleges so our families can make informed college choices.”
In addition to providing a space for students and parents to talk with representatives about their programs, College Night also featured informational break-out sessions on various aspects of the college application process. Session topics included financial aid, writing effective essays and personal statements, navigating the requirements of selective colleges and managing the stress and anxiety of the application process.
“We selected our sessions based on the information our families needed the most, and we have received a lot of positive feedback,” Nunn said. “Since acceptance to college is becoming more competitive and complex, it was nice to hear the most up-to-date information straight from the admissions officers themselves.”
Attending colleges and universities featured at College Night were Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, Francis Marion University, Winthrop University, Coker University, the University of Alabama, the University of Tennessee, the University of South Carolina, Davidson College, Presbyterian College, Mercer University, Samford University, Erskine College, Hampden-Sydney College, and Wofford College.
