Trinity-Byrnes homecoming

DARLINGTON
Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School crowned James Potter and Haley Davis as its homecoming king and queen on Nov. 2. Kevis Williams and Eleanor Farrell were crowned as the prince and princess. Emma Johnston was recognized as football sweetheart. The awards were presented by last year’s homecoming queen, Grayson Jeffords, with assistance from Rowyn Hawk, Ellie Amell, Reid Amell and Mayci Hawk.
