HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Downtown Hartsville will be taken over by mummies, bats, princesses, pirates, ghosts and superheroes walking the streets and looking for treats at downtown shops, restaurants, and businesses when Main Street Hartsville hosts its annual Treats on the Streets.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each year, this safe, free, Halloween-themed event is a major attraction for families and children. The 2018 event had several thousand people walking the streets as they went door to door trick-or-treating at businesses along East Carolina Avenue, West Carolina Avenue, 5th Street and East College Avenue.
The Hartsville Police Department will be closing streets to vehicular traffic from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Fifth Street will be closed from Cargill Way to Home Avenue and Carolina Avenue will be closed from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.
The event will also feature a Hocus Pocus Costume Contest and Strut Your Mutt Dog Costume Contest in Centennial Park sponsored by SPC Credit Union. Those interested should register in advance at mainstreethartsville.org/programs/hocus-pocus-costume-contest-registration. Check out the event page on Facebook for more details.
The Third Annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest will accompany the Treats on the Streets event. Individuals, businesses, and groups alike are welcome to join the contest.
Participation is free, but wooden scarecrow frames are being offered for $20 to help get you going. Build a scarecrow however you would like: barrels of hay, stick stand, or create your own. Flag pole holes along the downtown sidewalks that are 1-inch in diameter are available to use for scarecrow stands.
There will be first-, second-, and third-place scarecrow prizes that will be awarded during Treats on the Streets.
For more information, visit mainstreethartsville.org, call 843-917-0602, or email lauren.baker@hartsvillesc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.