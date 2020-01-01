FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation has announced the selection of 12 “celebrity dancers” who will take part in the 2020 Dancing For Our Future Stars event.
The annual event will take place on March 26 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology.
The celebrity dancers for 2020:
» Kyle Baxter — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
» Ashley Christenbury — First Bank.
» Les Echols — Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
» Dr. Brian Hutcheson — HopeHealth.
» Dr. Will Jackson — McLeod Health.
» Greg Johnson — Florence 1 Schools.
» Keisha Johnson — Assurant.
» Dan Massey — GE Healthcare.
» William Schofield — Carolina Supply House Inc.
» Joshua Smalls — Otis Elevator.
» Dr. Jarrod Tippins — The Pharmacy.
» Dr. Vivek Vasuki — Carolinas Centers for Sight P.C.
The celebrity dancers will meet their partners during a pairings party that will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Floyd Center at the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Tickets and tables will be on sale at the pairings party and probably will sell out that evening. To make reservations for the annual event, contact one of the celebrity dancers.
After the pairing party, the 12 couples will begin practicing for the contest.
The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence One Schools through grants and through high-impact initiatives.
For more information about The School Foundation, visit theschoolfoundation.org.
