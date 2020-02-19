FLORENCE, S.C. – After a rigorous, multi-part audition in January, five St. Anthony Catholic School students earned a spot in the South Carolina Band Directors’ Association Region 5 Junior Honor Band.
The students are Bea Acaylar (French horn), Godric Armstrong (flute), Maria Evans (clarinet), Emma Thomas (oboe) and Carly Tilton (French horn).
Armstrong and Tilton, also members of the Florence Symphony Youth Orchestra under the direction of Ricky Hyman, placed first in the region, which is comprised of middle school students from 13 counties.
The Honor Band Clinic will be Friday and Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School.
After a second audition, Carly Tilton also will participate in the S.C. Band Directors’ Association Allstate Band Clinic in March at Furman University.
The Saint Anthony Catholic School band is under the direction of John Cipollina.
The school is located at 2536 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.
