FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars kicked off on Jan. 9 with a pairing party to announce dance couples, and practices are going strong.
Voting is open to the public, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote. Dancers will compete at 7 p.m. on March 26 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is Jarrod Tippins, who is the owner and pharmacist at The Pharmacy. Tippins’ partner is Hannah Yarborough. Tippins and Yarborough will perform a jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins.
Tippins recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: “I was basically like, ‘Can I just donate money?’ When Debbie [Hyler, The School Foundation executive director] asked me, she was like, ‘I think you’d be a good candidate for Dancing For Our Future Stars,’ and I was like, ‘Debbie, I cannot dance.’ It’s a huge learning curve for me, and I was like you’ve got to make sure I’ve got a great partner. Anyway, it became Hannah, who is an early childhood education teacher, and so it’s worked out well, because I’ve got somebody who is patient with me.”
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: “I think any time that you can give back is important to the community in which you live. Anything I can do to help raise money to further education in children’s lives, it’s my pleasure to do so.”
Q: What is the most exciting part of preparing for the competition up to this point?
A: “The most exciting part for me is seeing that essentially I didn’t think I could dance that well, so when I actually learn something, it’s like, ‘Man, this really can work.’ It’s kind of exciting to fulfill Hannah’s expectations of me.”
Q: Do you have a background in dance?
A: “None at all.”
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: “Traveling, singing and Gamecock sports.”
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: “My biggest fear is that I forget my moves, and so it’s hard to keep it in chronological order. I hope I don’t skip what comes next. It’s such a high-paced song. That’s what I’m working on for sure.”
Q: How have your co-workers responded to your dancing?
A: “My co-workers have been very supportive. They actually have been trying to help raise money for The School Foundation by asking customers for donations to help raise money. So they’ve been very supportive. I guess they look forward to seeing me on stage.”
Q. Are you competitive at all?
A: “Yes. I’m very competitive, but I don’t like to tell people I’m competitive. Deep down, who doesn’t like to win?”
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: “Probably not. I always wanted to improve my shag skills, because it’s the state song. So, I may take a shag class.”
