American Legion Post 228
1228 Oakland Ave., Florence
843-615-7105 or 843-617-4677
Opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday through Sunday
Thursday: Free line dancing (fun with snacks)
Tuesday: Community night with food and music (oldies, blues and soul)
Beyond Therapy2209-A Second Loop Road, Florence
843-661-7907
Friday: Open 9 Ball Tournament, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Amateur 8 Ball Tournament, 8 p.m.
Sunday: Scotch Doubles Tournament, 4 p.m.
Monday: Free Pool, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Brass Rail Bar1819 W. Lucas St., Florence
843-665-4555
Tuesday: Karaoke with Tony Rogers, 8 p.m.
City Grill260 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-407-1519
Today: Karaoke Wednesdays with DJ Bug, 9 p.m.
Thursday: Throwback Thursday with DJ 5ive, 6 p.m.
Cobb’s Corner1495 Olanta Highway, Scranton
843-373-1600
Friday and Saturday: Live music by the Ray Cobb Band, 9:30 p.m.
Dolce Vita Café & More160 S. Dargan St., Florence
843-407-5365
Today: Wine Down Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday: St. Patrick’s Day with Borrowed Time Band, 7:30 p.m.
Gardners Sports Bar620 Poole St., Hartsville
843-917-2080
Thursday and Friday: Karaoke with Elliot Porter, 10 p.m.
Hoof and Hound113 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville
843-917-0239
Saturday: St. Patrick’s Day Party, 6 p.m.
Jaguar Bar and Grill2516 Minus Lane, Effingham
843-773-0911
Friday and Saturday: Open 8 p.m.
Local Motive Brewing Co.123 N. Dargan St., Florence
843-702-0410
Today: Service Industry Night with Karaoke, 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11 a.m.
Monday: Ramen Night & Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lula’s Coffee Co.600 Pamplico Highway, Florence
843-229-9784
Thursday: Open Mic Night with Bob Ammirati, 7 p.m.
Mike’s Corner Bar and GrillS.C. 340 and Rogers Road, Darlington
843-395-2221
Monday through Saturday: Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Customer Appreciation Day
Phoenix Bar & Grill2004 W. Lucas St., Florence
843-667-0059
Today: Ladies Night, 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Friday: Live music by Free Spirit featuring Peter Grant, Ladies Night 9 to 10:30 p.m.
R&J’s Billiards & Pub202 Third Loop Road, Florence
843-407-5078
Thursday and Tuesday: APA Pool League Night, 7:30 p.m.
Redbone Alley1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-673-0035
Friday: Live music by Double Play Duo, 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Live music by Dustin Brown, 6 to 10 p.m.
Retrofit Sip-N-Seat152 Mantissa Row, Hartsville
Friday: Live music by Spencer Heringa, 8 p.m.
Seminar Brewing551 W. Lucas St., Florence
Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 4 to 7 p.m.
Soule’ Cafe130 S. Irby St., Florence
803-768-5330
Today: Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Monday: Music Mondays, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Hops Brewing Co.911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence
843-667-1900
Today: Midweek Mixer
Thursday: Think & Drink Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Live music, 7:30 p.m.
Monday: Pint Night, 7 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday: Family Day
Kids 10 and under eat free with one adult entrée
The Swamp Sports Bar & Grill1563 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-676-9997
Open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch
Today to Sunday: Live DJ, 9 p.m.
Monday: TNA Trivia, 9 p.m.
Tuesday: Open Mic Night, 9 p.m.
VFW Post 3181
236 S. Greer Road, Florence
843-665-5077
Thursday through Sunday: Bar open 4 to 10 p.m., restaurant open 5 to 10 p.m.
Thursday: Beach, Shag, and Line Dancing with DJ Music Man Osborne, 7 p.m. Admission: $4.
Saturday: Dance with live music by Country Corner Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Admission: $8.
Sunday: St. Patrick’s Day dance with live music by Jelly Side Up Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission: $8. Dress accordingly. Corned beef and cabbage dinner served free while supplies last.
