American Legion Post 228

1228 Oakland Ave., Florence

843-615-7105 or 843-617-4677

Opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday through Sunday

Thursday: Free line dancing (fun with snacks)

Tuesday: Community night with food and music (oldies, blues and soul)

Beyond Therapy2209-A Second Loop Road, Florence

843-661-7907

Friday: Open 9 Ball Tournament, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Amateur 8 Ball Tournament, 8 p.m.

Sunday: Scotch Doubles Tournament, 4 p.m.

Monday: Free Pool, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Brass Rail Bar1819 W. Lucas St., Florence

843-665-4555

Tuesday: Karaoke with Tony Rogers, 8 p.m.

Cain’s Bar-B-Q1520 Pamplico Highway, Florence

843-662-8991

Friday: Live Bluegrass, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Carolina Nightlife & Grill2252 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington

843-395-3100

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Karaoke with Ronnie Locklair, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: New Year’s Eve Party with Carolina Reign Band, 7 p.m.

City Grill260 W. Palmetto St., Florence

843-407-1519

Thursday: Throwback Thursday with DJ 5ive, 6 p.m.

Cobb’s Corner

1495 Olanta Highway, Scranton

843-373-1600

Friday and Saturday: Live music by the Ray Cobb Band, 9:30 p.m.

The Dispensary101 W. Evans St., Florence

843-472-5203

thedispensaryflorence.com

Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: New Year’s Eve Under the Stars, 6 p.m.

Dolce Vita Café & More160 S. Dargan St., Florence

843-407-5365

Today: Wine Down Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.

Gardners Sports Bar620 Poole St., Hartsville

843-917-2080

Thursday and Friday: Karaoke with Elliot Porter, 10 p.m.

Jaguar Bar and Grill2516 Minus Lane, Effingham

843-773-0911

Friday and Saturday: Open 8 p.m.

Jazz on Dargan137 N. Dargan St., Florence

843-407-6311

facebook.com/theofficialjazzondargan

Friday: Live music by Margaret Knight & Friends, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Live music by Tiffany Pollack & Company, 8 p.m.

Local Motive Brewing Co.123 N. Dargan St., Florence

843-702-0410

Thursday: Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m.

Friday: Live music by Wet Nose Dogs, 8 p.m.

Sunday: NFL Sunday and Brunch, 11 a.m.

Monday: Ramen Night & Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lula’s Coffee Co.600 Pamplico Highway, Florence

843-229-9784

Thursday: Open Mic Night with Bob Ammirati, 7 p.m.

Mike’s Corner Bar and GrillS.C. 340 and Rogers Road, Darlington

843-395-2221

Monday through Saturday: Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Customer Appreciation Day

Phoenix Bar & Grill

2004 W. Lucas St., Florence

843-667-0059

thephoenixgrille.com

Friday: Live music by Free Spirit featuring Peter Grant, Ladies Night 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Redbone Alley1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence

843-673-0035

redbonealley.com

Friday: Live music by Jay Miley, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Live music by Jay Miley, 6 to 10 p.m.

Seminar Brewing551 W. Lucas St., Florence

Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 4 to 7 p.m.

Soule’ Cafe130 S. Irby St., Florence

803-768-5330

facebook.com/soulecafe

Monday: Music Mondays, 8 p.m.

Southern Hops Brewing Co.911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence

843-667-1900

southernhops.com

Thursday: Think & Drink Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Live music by Boomrz, 7:30 p.m.

Monday: Pint Night, 7 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday: Family Day

Kids 10 and under eat free with one adult entrée

The Swamp Sports Bar & Grill1563 W. Palmetto St., Florence

843-676-9997

Open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch

Today to Sunday: Live DJ, 9 p.m.

Monday: TNA Trivia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday: Open Mic Night, 9 p.m.

VFW Post 3181236 S. Greer Road, Florence

843-665-5077

Thursday through Sunday: Bar open 4 to 10 p.m., restaurant open 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Dance with live music by Country Corner Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Admission: $8.

Tuesday: Gala New Year’s Party with Ranch House Band, 7 p.m.

Victors126 W. Evans St., Florence

843-665-0846

victorsflorence.com

Today: Christmas Day Buffet, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $29.99 for adults, $12.95 for children, reservations required.

To have your establishment included free in On Tap on Thursdays, submit establishment and event information by 5 p.m. Tuesday the week before the event.

