American Legion Post 228
1228 Oakland Ave., Florence
843-615-7105 or 843-617-4677
Opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday through Sunday
Thursday: Free line dancing (fun with snacks)
Tuesday: Community night with food and music (oldies, blues and soul)
Beyond Therapy2209-A Second Loop Road, Florence
843-661-7907
Friday: Open 9 Ball Tournament, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Amateur 8 Ball Tournament, 8 p.m.
Sunday: Scotch Doubles Tournament, 4 p.m.
Monday: Free Pool, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Brass Rail Bar1819 W. Lucas St., Florence
843-665-4555
Tuesday: Karaoke with Tony Rogers, 8 p.m.
Cain’s Bar-B-Q1520 Pamplico Highway, Florence
843-662-8991
Friday: Live Bluegrass, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Carolina Nightlife & Grill2252 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington
843-395-3100
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Karaoke with Ronnie Locklair, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: New Year’s Eve Party with Carolina Reign Band, 7 p.m.
City Grill260 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-407-1519
Thursday: Throwback Thursday with DJ 5ive, 6 p.m.
Cobb’s Corner
1495 Olanta Highway, Scranton
843-373-1600
Friday and Saturday: Live music by the Ray Cobb Band, 9:30 p.m.
The Dispensary101 W. Evans St., Florence
843-472-5203
Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: New Year’s Eve Under the Stars, 6 p.m.
Dolce Vita Café & More160 S. Dargan St., Florence
843-407-5365
Today: Wine Down Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Gardners Sports Bar620 Poole St., Hartsville
843-917-2080
Thursday and Friday: Karaoke with Elliot Porter, 10 p.m.
Jaguar Bar and Grill2516 Minus Lane, Effingham
843-773-0911
Friday and Saturday: Open 8 p.m.
Jazz on Dargan137 N. Dargan St., Florence
843-407-6311
Friday: Live music by Margaret Knight & Friends, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Live music by Tiffany Pollack & Company, 8 p.m.
Local Motive Brewing Co.123 N. Dargan St., Florence
843-702-0410
Thursday: Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m.
Friday: Live music by Wet Nose Dogs, 8 p.m.
Sunday: NFL Sunday and Brunch, 11 a.m.
Monday: Ramen Night & Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lula’s Coffee Co.600 Pamplico Highway, Florence
843-229-9784
Thursday: Open Mic Night with Bob Ammirati, 7 p.m.
Mike’s Corner Bar and GrillS.C. 340 and Rogers Road, Darlington
843-395-2221
Monday through Saturday: Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Customer Appreciation Day
Phoenix Bar & Grill
2004 W. Lucas St., Florence
843-667-0059
Friday: Live music by Free Spirit featuring Peter Grant, Ladies Night 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Redbone Alley1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-673-0035
Friday: Live music by Jay Miley, 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Live music by Jay Miley, 6 to 10 p.m.
Seminar Brewing551 W. Lucas St., Florence
Monday to Friday: Happy Hour, 4 to 7 p.m.
Soule’ Cafe130 S. Irby St., Florence
803-768-5330
Monday: Music Mondays, 8 p.m.
Southern Hops Brewing Co.911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence
843-667-1900
Thursday: Think & Drink Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Live music by Boomrz, 7:30 p.m.
Monday: Pint Night, 7 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday: Family Day
Kids 10 and under eat free with one adult entrée
The Swamp Sports Bar & Grill1563 W. Palmetto St., Florence
843-676-9997
Open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch
Today to Sunday: Live DJ, 9 p.m.
Monday: TNA Trivia, 9 p.m.
Tuesday: Open Mic Night, 9 p.m.
VFW Post 3181236 S. Greer Road, Florence
843-665-5077
Thursday through Sunday: Bar open 4 to 10 p.m., restaurant open 5 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Dance with live music by Country Corner Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Admission: $8.
Tuesday: Gala New Year’s Party with Ranch House Band, 7 p.m.
Victors126 W. Evans St., Florence
843-665-0846
Today: Christmas Day Buffet, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $29.99 for adults, $12.95 for children, reservations required.
