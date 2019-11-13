FLORENCE, S.C. — North Vista Elementary School students can now go to a vending machine for books.
On Nov. 1, North Vista Elementary and Pepsi-Cola of Florence unveiled the book-vending machine.
The machine will allow students to use a token and get a book that they can take home, said Principal Sharon Dixon. Students can receive tokens for things such as reaching reading goals.
“We’re excited that students are able to get books ... and today is just a milestone for what we’re trying to do with our reading program here at North Vista,” Dixon said.
Snowden Jackson, a sixth-grade student, selected the first book from the machine.
Snowden is the top reader in the school. She has the highest number of accelerated reader points, which are awarded in a program for students to take quizzes to track the books they read.
Pepsi-Cola of Florence donated the machine to the school.
“This is a really unique opportunity for us,” said Les Ward, general manager with Pepsi of Florence. “This is a first for us to be able to give back in this way to this part of the community. We are really excited to be this partner with Dr. O’Malley and Florence One Schools.” (Richard O’Malley is superintendent of the district.)
Ward said it was challenging to change the vending machine to distribute books rather than drinks.
“It was a good challenge so we were glad to do it,” Ward said.
Dixon said she first saw the idea in a news article about schools in other states and decided she wanted to try to get that for North Vista Elementary.
“I just thought it was a great way to encourage our students and help build their home libraries, because a lot of my children are not able to purchase their own books,” Dixon said.
