NICHOLS, S.C. — The town of Nichols raised an American flag and welcomed a crowd to the opening of the volunteer fire department station on Mullins Street on Nov. 14.
The facility is near Nichols Town Hall and funded through the one-cent capital sales tax. A ribbon cutting and luncheon were held to help celebrate with local officials, firefighters and residents.
Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle called it a long process that included overcoming obstacles such as flooding from two hurricanes within a three-year span.
“It’s a huge day and it means a lot to Nichols and me personally,” Battle said. “My grandfather was on the fire department for a long time and helped start it here in Nichols. My father was on there for 20 years. I was a firefighter for 14 years.”
Battle said the project has been in the works for eight years.
“For it to finally to be a ribbon cutting and grand opening today is huge,” he said.
Battle said the town outgrew the old station and was happy to see people show up to see the town working hard to make a comeback.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s a beautiful facility and everything has turned out perfect.”
Lawson said the next step will be seeking grants for more equipment.
Nichols Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Collins has been on the job for two years. His 41-years of experience include working with fire departments in Mullins, Marion and Horry County.
“I got started in Mullins,” he said. “My dad was a fireman a long time ago and he got me interested in it.”
Collins retired a year ago but continues to serve.
“I love it,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed of being a chief anywhere but the mayor asked and I said I would give it a shot and I don’t regret it.”
Collins said he has 20 of the best firefighters around to help, including Assistant Fire Chief Terry Sarvis.
Sarvis has served the department for 26 years. He’s also a 12-year South Carolina Highway Patrol officer.
“I’m just glad to finally be in the fire station,” he said. “It’s been a long road. We got a nice station and nice equipment.”
Marion County Administrator Tim Harper was happy to see another capital sales tax project completed.
“We were able to use revenues from the sales tax for projects that needed to be done to benefit the community to make it a better place for all of our citizens,” he said. “We’re happy to see this one and got one more project left from the first capital sales tax and then we can be kicking off on the second one.”
Members of WoodmenLife Chapter 123 presented and dedicated flags along with a flagpole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.