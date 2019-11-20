DARLINGTON, S.C. — On Monday, Nov. 11, Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School Music Club students presented a medley of patriotic songs as part of the school’s Veterans’ Day program.
Music Club musicians and singers included Luke Baker, Mia Terry, Mary Miles Lee, Della Avant, Kaila Delaney, Abbey Novinger, Michael Frost (guitar) and Ansley Hatchell (clarinet). Senior Saviah Miller sang the national anthem.
The medley included popular patriotic songs, such as “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.”
The TBCS Music Club is open to any student wishing to perform music.
Guest speaker Lt. Col. Johnny Pierce (U.S. Army, retired) spoke on the significance of Veterans Day and the importance of recognizing the service and sacrifice of our U.S. veterans. Pierce is Darlington County native and the parent of two Trinity-Byrnes freshmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.