MULLINS, S.C. — Members at Mt. Olive Baptist Church served more than 346 people for its annual Thanksgiving dinner last week.
Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis, one of the organizers and members of the church said the event has been held for more than 15 years.
“Me and Sandra Rhames were among the first to help have the Thanksgiving dinner and Lia Reaves is over the staff preparing the meals,” she said.
Davis said she is happy to help and called Rhames instrumental to starting the tradition. Volunteers also played a big role along with donors such as Jerry Mason Jr. supplying more than 25 turkeys and hams for the dinner.
“I think it is so rewarding,” Davis said. “It is such a great feeling. That is one of the great thing I like about Mt. Olive. Feeding is something that comes natural and people say we love to cook all the time.”
Davis said the church family looks forward to the event.
Reaves and the Mt. Olive kitchen staff also provide meals through the Mt. Olive Soup Kitchen every Tuesday.
