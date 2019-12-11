Mincey family celebrates 75th anniversary

NICHOLS, S.C. — C.P. and Betty Mincey of Nichols were honored by friends and family recently in celebration of the couple’s 75th wedding anniversary.
C.P. Mincey was a U.S. Navy sailor on active duty in 1944 when he married Betty Blanton. After his wartime service, Mincey was a barber in Nichols for a quarter century and an active farmer. He is a former South Carolina Soil Conservation Commission District commissioner.
Mincey is still actively farming at the age of 93.
Betty Mincey was the valedictorian of the Floyds High School class of 1945 and has been active in Nichols civic affairs throughout the couple’s 75 years in the Nichols community.
More than 100 friends and family joined the Minceys at the home of Latta civic leader and attorney LaFon LeGette. LeGette’s wife, Cindy, is one of the Minceys’ three children. The Minceys’ son Kenneth is a surgeon at Little River and their second son, Charles, is a consulting engineer with a firm in Wilmington, N.C.
C.P. Mincey told the gathering that marrying Betty Blanton was the best decision he ever made.
