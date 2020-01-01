DARLINGTON — The Men’s Dance Club of Darlington held its 63rd Annual Winter Debutante Ball on Dec. 21 at the Darlington Country Club.
Members and guests were greeted by club President Mr. Marvin I. Lawson and Mrs. Lawson. Also in the receiving line were Mr. Robert Edward Godbold, who introduced his daughter, Miss Margaret Ravenel Godbold, and Mr. Marion Curry Belk II, who introduced his niece, Miss Grayson Caroline Jeffords.
Miss Godbold is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edward Godbold. She is a freshman at the University of South Carolina and was presented by her father. Miss Godbold is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Luther Godbold of Darlington, and the late Mr. and Mrs. David Boyd Parr Sr. of Newberry, South Carolina. Her escort for the evening was Mr. James Gage Weatherford of Darlington.
Miss Jeffords is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Scott Jeffords. She is a freshman at Wofford College and was presented by her uncle, Mr. Marion Curry Belk II. Miss Jeffords is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Scott Jeffords, Mrs. Grace Ard Streett and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Gene Streett, all of Darlington. Miss Jeffords was escorted by Mr. Wallace Truett Wason of Williamsburg, Virginia.
Following the formal presentation of the debutantes and the Debutante Figure, members and their guests enjoyed a seated dinner and dancing.
