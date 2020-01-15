FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars kicked off Thursday with a pairing party to announce dance couples, and practices are beginning to take place.
Voting will open by the end of January, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote. Dancers will compete at 7 p.m. on March 26 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is Ashley Christenbury, who is the business development officer at First Bank. Christenbury will dance with Tripp Taylor.
Christenbury recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: I was kind of shocked but really excited for the opportunity. My first thing was that I had to make sure they found a dancer tall enough for me. That was my contingency. Being a tall female, that was important.
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: They do so much for the school district, which in turn helps our community and business development. It’s just doing it for the kids and giving back. They’re our future. So putting our resources into them, I think, is the best thing we can do for our community.
Q: What is the most exciting part of having this opportunity?
A: I’m excited to meet new people. There are people who are dancing that I haven’t met, and I’m very competitive, so just having a fun competition I’m excited about that and looking forward to it.
Q: Do you have a background in dance?
A: I do not. I played softball and soccer growing up. So I have not had any formal training. I’ve done some of the line dance things. Now I can say I will have done one.
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: I love Clemson football. That’s my favorite. I’m really excited about the national championship [game] coming up on Monday. I love to cruise. I love to shop, play games.
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: To fall. To fall on stage. Everyone would laugh at me.
Q: How have your co-workers responded to your dancing?
A: They’re excited about it. They have high hopes for me. It’s kind of exciting because they’re kind of like helping me get excited about it.
Q. What drives you to give back?
A. Working in the past with the chamber, I worked with a lot of organizations in town, nonprofit-wise, through service and with the bank, and I’ve just always been big on doing that. I just think we’ve been blessed to have what we have; it’s important to give back.
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: Well, I’d like to, but I don’t know when the opportunities would arise. Of course, if there’s a wedding or a party, I’m always going to dance. In a format like this, I don’t think I’m going to join a dance club or anything. If an opportunity presented itself, I’d consider it depending on how this goes.
