FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLaurin Elementary School chorus and violin students filled the cafeteria Tuesday evening with holiday cheer.
The students wore Christmas-themed outfits while they sang and played holiday tunes to a packed house during the annual McLaurin Elementary holiday concert.
To add to the holiday spirit, students rang bells and danced and some dressed as Santa’s reindeer.
The evening concert was one of three the students will give. Today, the chorus and violin students will perform twice: once for each half of the student body.
This year’s concert was titled “Sing This Magic Season” and featured songs about Santa, the reindeer and Santa’s nice list.
“This is a magical for all of the children and they enjoy it,” said Leah Reynolds, music teacher at McLaurin Elementary.
The chorus consists of third- and fourth-grade students, and the violinists are fourth-grade students only.
Reynolds said students have been learning their material since August.
“It’s very rewarding to see them and how happy they are and their faces,” Reynolds said. “It’s just a really big accomplishment for me as a teacher and them as a student.”
Reynolds said this time of year is especially joyful because the students are able to see what they’ve done and how hard they’ve worked.
“It’s a rewarding profession,” Reynolds said.
Principal Debbie Cribb said the holiday concert has been a staple at the school for as long as she can remember. In the last five or six years the school added violin to the holiday concert.
“They’re excited, parents are excited and we’re all excited,” Cribb said.
Cribb said when the school adds fifth grade next year, it will be offering violin to fifth- and fourth-grade students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.