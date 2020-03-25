Marion’s Oglesby vying for Miss South Carolina

MARION, S.C. — Marion native Faith Oglesby will compete for the title of Miss South Carolina on June 23.
Oglesby participation in the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Scholarship Organization event comes after serving her community as Miss Williamsburg County.
Oglesby was born and raised in Marion. She is a junior at Francis Marion University majoring in Health Care Administration. Her platform is “Help those who have saved us.” She said it is dedicated to serving veterans and to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
