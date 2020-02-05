MARION, S.C. — The Marion County Collaborative Action Network’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, is offering free tax preparation now through April 15.
Tax sites will open in Marion and Centenary.
The local nonprofit organization has been helping on average more than 300 households and preparing taxes for more than 10 years, providing free service to the community.
The free tax preparations are from 6-8 p.m. at Southside Success Academy in Marion and Centenary Community Center. There will be no site in Mullins this year.
