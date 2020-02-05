MARION, S.C. — Members of the Marion County Complete Count Committee met last month to discuss activities to promote increased participation for the 2020 U.S. Census.
The 25-member committee includes a 12-member student subcommittee. The group objective is conduct activities and events to spread awareness in churches, communities and schools.
Organizer Ogleretta D. White said the committee involves business leaders, municipal officials, churches and more community leaders.
“We naturally went to who did it in 2010 and this time we wanted to have the students lead the efforts,” White said. “It’s going pretty well getting our Marion County JAG students involved.”
Student subcommittee members Elijah Gilchrist, Alexia Vereen and Saryia Williams made a Youth Census Team presentation on ideas to push for a complete count. Marion County had a population of 33,062 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The students plan to host community events, partner with schools and help with the count.
“Our job as youth census members will be to encourage our communities and the ones around us to come out and be counted,” Vereen said.
Williams said the process is to make sure everyone is included.
White said the committee began meeting in October.
“We communicate online,” she said. “The purpose is to try and improve the percentages of participation. We improved from 2000 to 2010. It’s extremely important now because we have had several disasters and still have people misplaced.”
White said the meetings will be ongoing and encourages the public to visit 2020census.gov to complete surveys.
