MARION, S.C. — Marion County officials are working on a new park in honor of the late Senator Clementa C. Pinckney.
Pinckney, a minister, was one of nine people killed by a gunman June 17, 2015, at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. More than 500 residents and officials in Marion County were at his burial at St. James Cemetery.
The Senator Clementa Pinckney Memorial Park will be built on a 3.2-acre site behind the Marion County Museum in downtown Marion.
Officials said the park will serve as a “memorial to the late senator as a place of reflection, remembrance and acceptance of all members of our shared society.”
The park will have a walking trail path, open air picnic structure, shade trees surrounding a large open space and parking. Officials also are seeking to commission a free-standing outdoor work of art or installation to add beautification. The work must be fully installed by mid-2020, according an announcement. There also will be an exhibit honoring Pinckney in the Marion County Museum.
The deadline for submissions is Dec. 20 at the Marion County Administration Building.
The $2.7 million park will be “state-of-the-art,” and S.C. Kent Williams hopes it will encourage tourists to stop by Marion on their way to Myrtle Beach.
For more information call project manager Willena Rembert at 843-275-6072.
