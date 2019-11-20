MARION, S.C. — More than a dozen women were honored on Nov. 9 during the 32nd annual Marion County Veterans Day celebration at Mullins High School.
Gloria Evans, director of the Marion County Veterans Affairs Office, organized the event and took a moment to recognize the Rev. Curtis Campbell for his 19 years of community service presiding over the event.
Evans also recognized more than 50 veterans as the program thanked contributors along with sponsors for door prizes.
Marion High School Principal Daris Gore, a United States Army veteran, served as the keynote speaker.
Gore said her passion in education inspired her. She is married to a retired military engineer with three daughters.
“A proud female veteran,” Gore said. “I come from a family of veterans. Five out of the nine children my parents have are all veterans.”
Gore said she has relatives serving in all branches.
“It gives me great honor and it is truly a privilege to be the guest speaker of this veterans program today,” she said.
Gore said she was happy to help recognize and celebrate the great veterans in the area.
