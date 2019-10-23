MARION — The Marion Chamber held ribbon-cutting events for The Loft at 109 and the Groundout Coffee Bar at 109 Arch St.
Attendees were invited to tour The Loft at 109 and enjoy refreshments and coffee at the Groundout Coffee Bar. Chamber President Betsy Atkinson welcomed everyone and Mayor Ashley Brady thanked Donny Gerald and Liz Herlong for opening their businesses in the downtown historic district.
The Groundout is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It has a meeting room available. For more information call 843-430-9891 to book.
The Loft at 109 offers accommodations for those wanting to stay in Marion. The Loft is for anyone in town attending a wedding, on business, visiting family, or just getting away. For more information or to book a stay call 843-430-0332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.