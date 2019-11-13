FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries’ Working Mothers Education and Support Program landed a $5,000 grant from Aflac, part of $125,000 the insurer granted to 17 nonprofits working on projects that support health and well-being, education and community development.
“Lighthouse Ministries appreciates the support of Aflac to continue to serve families in our community through this prevention of child abuse and neglect program,” said Cecilia Meggs, executive director of Lighthouse Ministries, said of the organization’s program that aims to prevent child abuse and neglect by teaching age-appropriate parenting skills, including disciple methods, stress and anger management along with money-management skills.
In 2016, Aflac established its fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation to strengthen its philanthropic efforts. Since then, Aflac has awarded over $550,000 in grants to 69 nonprofits. The Community Foundation acts as a centralized point of contact for all grant requests and manages the grants administration, evaluation, outreach, and distribution. Aflac’s grants committee is comprised of a dedicated group of community minded employee volunteers.
“At Aflac, we believe that we have a responsibility to give back to the communities in which we work and live,” said Virgil Miller, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Aflac U.S., and president of Aflac Group. “We are proud to support these important agencies that have such a positive impact on South Carolina. These incredible programs touch the entire community in a truly meaningful way.”
