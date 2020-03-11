FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation’s Dancing For Our Future Stars kicked off on Jan. 9 with a pairing party to announce dance couples, and practices soon will be winding down.
Voting is open to the public, and people can vote for their favorite couples for $10 per vote. Dancers will compete at 7 p.m. on March 26 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
One of the 12 “celebrity dancers” is Kyle Baxter, who is the chief operating officer at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. Baxter’s partner is Mallory Baxley. Baxter and Baxley will perform a salsa to “Fireball” by Pitbull.
Baxter recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing For Our Future Stars?
A: “I was actually told that I was going to be dancing with Dancing For Our Future Stars last year, and I looked really hard to find another job, but that didn’t happen for me. So, here I am.”
Q: Why is it important to support The School Foundation?
A: “Well, it’s important to me because I have two kids that go to Lucy T. Davis, so they are directly impacted by The School Foundation and by Florence School District One. So it’s important to me. I have vested interest that this fundraiser goes really well and that Florence School District One does really well.”
Q: What is the most exciting part of preparing for the competition up to this point?
A: “The most exciting part has really just been working with my partner. She’s Mallory, she is awesome and she has choreographed the dance. She has taught and been part coach. It’s just really been the whole process.”
Q: Do you have a background in dance?
A: “Nothing but shaking my booty at weddings.”
Q: What are some of your pastimes when you’re not dancing?
A: “I love playing with my kids. I coach my son’s soccer team, but I’m taking the season off this season so I can focus on work and dance for this competition. Other than that, I play golf. I have a boat and like to go boating in lakes and at the coast. Other than work, that is all I pretty much have time for.”
Q: What is your biggest fear with the competition?
A: “That I will drop Mallory.”
Q: How have your co-workers responded to your dancing?
A: “They’re excited. Part of the reason why I’m doing this is because I went to a wedding where a couple of them were at, and so they told my boss, and he made me do it.”
Q. Are you competitive at all?
A: “I’m very competitive. Obviously, I want the competition to do well, but I want to represent very well. I think if I’ve got a great coach and I work really hard, then it’ll pay off.”
Q: Do you think you’ll keep dancing after this?
A: “I’m going to keep dancing my butt off at weddings, and whenever I have the chance. I don’t know if I’ll be dancing in any other competitions than this. Maybe if I do well enough, they can ask me back next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.